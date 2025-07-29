Pakistan chocolates, Chidambaram jibe — 10 Highlights from Amit Shah’s Lok Sabha speech on Operation Sindoor

Indian security forces have killed three gunmen who were involved in an attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The heavily-armed men were killed in a military operation on Monday, more than three months after 26 people were gunned down in a popular resort town of Indian Kashmir on April 22, Amit Shah informed.

On Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Amit Shah told Lok Sabha that top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Suleman, along with Afghan and Jibran—also A-category terrorists—were killed in Operation Mahadev, a joint mission by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police.

"... In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...," Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader said, " All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

On Determining Pakistani Identity of Terrorists Amit Shah told Parliament that the three terrorists killed in Kashmir were confirmed to be involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Detainees who had aided the terrorists identified the bodies.

Weapons recovered—an M-9 and an AK-47—were flown to Chandigarh for forensic testing, which matched them to cartridges found at the attack site. Shah said six forensic experts confirmed the match via video call. He added that Pakistani voter IDs, Pakistani-made chocolates, and weapons were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

On Operation Mahadev Operation Mahadev was launched on May 22, 2025, said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. He added that he reached Srinagar by 5:30 PM, and a high-level security meeting was held that evening, where it was decided that the terrorists must not be allowed to flee the country.

On Operation Sindoor In surgical and air strikes, India attacked targets in PoK; in Operation Sindoor, targets were 100 km inside Pakistan, said Amit Shah, adding ,“On 30th April, there was a meeting of the CCS, in which the security forces were given complete operational freedom. Operation Sindoor was launched on 7th May and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack.”

Pakistan Had no Choice But to Request Ceasefire India's armed forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks, Amit Shah told Lok Sabha on Tuesday., adding “Operation Sindoor exposed state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan”, he added.

What Did Terrorists Do in Kashmir? Amit Shah said the NIA interrogated over 1,055 witnesses after the Pahalgam attack. He added that three Pakistani terrorists had stayed with locals Basheer and Parvez, who helped them reach Baisaran with AK-47 and Mi-9 guns. The terrorists, also linked to the APCO terror attack, were killed, and the two locals arrested.

On Nehru and Congress In classic ruling party fashion, Amit Shah took a customary swipe at Nehru, saying the former PM had “bid goodbye to Assam” during the 1962 war and declared a unilateral ceasefire in 1948 despite Indian forces being in a strong position to reclaim PoK.

On P Chidambaram In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah criticised Congress leader P. Chidambaram for questioning proof of Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack, accusing him of giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan. Shah also invoked history, stating that in 1948, Indian forces were poised to reclaim PoK, but then PM Nehru declared a unilateral ceasefire.

'Terrorists were killed and you're not happy'

Amid protests by the Opposition MPs during his address in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said to them, “Terrorists got killed and you are not happy? You should be celebrating.” He further urged MP Akhilesh Yadav to let him complete his address and display facts regarding Operation Mahadev.

‘Terror infrastructure destroyed in J&K’

Amit Shah briefs on ground situation of Jammu-Kashmir. “Between 2004-2014, there were 7200 terror incidents, 714 civilians died, 1068 security personnel died. Between 2015-2025, 1525 terror incidents occured, 324 civilians died, 542 security personnel died and number of terrorists killed has increased by 162%,” lists Mr. Shah. He asserts that revocation of Article 370 has destroyed terror infrastructure in J&K and that no talks will be held with Hurriyat as it is a ‘terror group’.

What is Operation Mahadev? On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

