'Pakistan committed to ceasefire, however…': Pak Minister Ishaq Dar seeks 'peace, stability' with India at SCO

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday, July 15, at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China that Islamabad remains committed to ceasefire, while asserting dialogue and diplomacy. Ishaq Dar also sought a relationship of peace and stability with all neighbours, including India.

In an address at the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Chinese city of Tianjin, Ishaq Dar said the last three months witnessed “extremely disturbing developments” in South Asia.

Speaking of the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani foreign minister said it was “unfortunate” the two nuclear-armed nations came to the brink of a major conflict after the Pahalgam attack.

“Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the ceasefire and the cultivation of a stable regional equilibrium. However, we cannot accept that the arbitrary use of force is normalised," Dar said.

“We believe that disputes and differences are resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, instead of conflict and coercion,” the Pakistani foreign minister added, “In that backdrop, initiation of a comprehensive and structured dialogue can meaningfully address the full spectrum of issues that have long bedevilled the peace and security in South Asia.”

"In that backdrop, initiation of a comprehensive and structured dialogue can meaningfully address the full spectrum of issues that have long bedevilled the peace and security in South Asia. Strict adherence to bilateral agreements would be equally important in this regard,” said Dar.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the terror attack that killed 26 persons in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Also Read | With Pakistan listening, Jaishankar sends strong message on terrorism: ‘SCO must take uncompromising stand’

Ishaq Dar said, “Terrorism is the common concern of humanity that threatens global security. All forms of terrorism, including state terrorism are condemnable. We must shun the use of terrorism for political purposes and combat this menace through a cooperative approach, including addressing its root causes.”

The SCO comprises 10 member states namely China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. China currently holds the rotating presidency of the SCO.