Pakistan declares 8 more areas calamity hit as waters rise1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Pakistan on Saturday added another eight districts to its list of 80 calamity-hit areas as flood water rise
Pakistan added another eight districts to its list of 80 calamity-hit areas as flash flooding in different regions of the country submerged villages and swamped agricultural lands.