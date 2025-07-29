Pakistan DGMO pleaded 'bohot mara... please hamla rok do': PM Modi in Lok Sabha; says Operation Sindoor is still on

While leading the debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details on April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent action that the government took against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, claiming that Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire after facing the impact of the Operation Sindoor. “Pakistan said, 'Bahut maara, ab jyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai'. They asked us to stop the war," said the Prime Minister.

Recalling the exchange between the two nations’ military officials, he added: "Bas karo, bahut maara hai (please stop the attack, you have hit too hard)," saying Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had pleaded with his Indian counterpart for an end to the attack.

PM added, "Just in a few minutes after our Operation, our military told the Pakistan military that we had this aim and we have achieved it, to know what they were thinking. We achieved our target 100 per cent. Had Pakistan used its brain, it wouldn’t have stood with terrorists. But shamelessly, they stood with terrorists. We were prepared and awaiting..."



‘Tying The Hands Of Pilots’

Just minutes before Prime Minister Modi began his speech, Rahul Gandhi ripped into the BJP-led dispensation for a lack of “political will” in their attack on Pakistan. Referring to the targeted attack on terrorist establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Rahul Gandhi accused the government of “tying the hands of the pilots”.

“I was listening to Rajnath Singh. The Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 am and it lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing. He said that ‘we called Pakistan at 1:35 am and told them that we do not want to escalate, and we targeted only non-military targets’," he said.

"These are not my words. These are the words of India's Defence Minister," Rahul Gandhi said. He then went on to accuse the government of undermining the morale and effectiveness of the armed forces by imposing limitations.

The Rae Bareli MP also challenged the Prime Minister to publicly call US President Donald Trump a “liar” for claiming credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The remark refers to Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having brokered peace between India and Pakistan. While India has consistently denied these assertions, the US President continues to highlight his alleged role in de-escalating tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack.



