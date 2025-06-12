Pakistan earthquake: Tremors of 4.7 magnitude strike Peshawar, weeks after Islamabad was hit

An earthquake struck in Pakistan's Peshwar on Wednesday with 4.7 magnitude tremors on the Richter scale, ANI reported, citing Geo News.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 211 kilometres.

No injuries or significant damages have been reported so far.

Earthquake in Islamabad The earthquake in Peshawar comes weeks after tremors of 5.3 magnitude struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. Its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at latitude 36.63 N and longitude 71.13 E, the report said.

Recent earthquakes in Pakistan Here's a list of major earthquakes reported from Pakistan in the month of May.

May 5 – 4.2 magnitude tremors felt in parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan,

May 9 – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

May 10 – 5.7 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, tremors felt across northern Pakistan

May 16 – 4.7 magnitude tremors reported innorth-northwest of Peshawar

May 24 — A 4.1 magnitude recorded near Pakistan

May 27 — 4.2-magnitude tremor in the Faisalabad division of Pakistan.

May 29 – A 4.4 magnitude tremor was felt in some regions of Pakistan.

Why is Pakistan prone to earthquakes? Two earthquakes hit several regions of Pakistan in April. Recently, Port City Karachi witnessed nearly 30 mild earthquakes.

The country is susceptible to seismic activity as it is located on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The northward push of the Indian plate towards the Eurasian plate results in frequent tremors in the region.