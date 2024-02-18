Pakistan EC delays notifying results for most PTI-backed independents; party seeks judicial probe over rigging claims
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet not notified the victory of most of the independent candidates who have won National Assembly seats in the general elections has raised concerns among their voters and stakeholders amid political wrangling over a numbers game for the formation of a new government in the Centre, English daily Dawn reported on Sunday.