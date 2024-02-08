Pakistan Election 2024: 4 cops die in blast near polling station
Six others were also injured when unidentified gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at their vehicle deployed for election security in Pakistan's restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.
Atleast four policemen on election duty were killed in terror attack in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, local police chief Rauf Qaisrani said, reported Reuters on 8 February quoting police.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message