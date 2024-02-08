Pakistan Election 2024: 4 cops die in blast near polling station

Atleast four policemen on election duty were killed in terror attack in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, local police chief Rauf Qaisrani said, reported Reuters on 8 February quoting police.

According to details, six others were also injured when unidentified gunmen set off a bomb and then opened fire at their vehicle deployed for election security in Pakistan's restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

Police said that vehicle was stationed in the jurisdiction of Kalachi police station in Dera Ismail Khan. Also, a report by Express Tribune newspaper, said that the policemen were deployed for the security of Graha Aslam polling station.

The bodies of the victims of the attack and the injured were shifted to the hospital and the security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack but the area is a former stronghold of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group carried out multiple attacks targeting security forces in recent years.

The attack happened a day after at least 30 people were killed in twin terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province. One person was killed when gunmen opened fire on a security forces vehicle in Tank, Reuters reported.

Also, Grenade attacks were reported in different parts of Balochistan on 8 February, but polling in Pakistani region remained unaffected since there were no casualties, news agency Reuters quoted Saeed Ahmed Umrani, commissioner of the Makran division as saying.

Meanwhile, voting has not started in a polling booth in Lahore around halfway into polling time, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader has claimed on social media.

Amid the suspension of mobile services in Pakistan due to the “deteriorating security situation," Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said its Election Management System is not dependent on the Internet and its work will not be affected due to it.

Polling for the general elections started at 8.00 am and will continue without any break till 5.00 PM when a total of 128,585,760 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes.

With agency inputs.

