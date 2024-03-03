Pakistan election: Shehbaz Sharif to be Prime Minister for the second time; Here's all you need to know
Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be elected as the 33rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with broad coalition support, securing majority in the National Assembly.
Shehbaz Sharif, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday, March 3. He submitted his nomination on Saturday, March 2.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message