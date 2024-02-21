Hello User
Pakistan elections: PPP and PML-N to form coalition govt, Shehbaz Sharif set to be PM

Livemint

  • Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz agree to form coalition government. Shehbaz Sharif set to be Prime Minister and Asif Zardari to be President again.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have reached agreement to form coalition government

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have reached agreement to form coalition government, party leaders have said.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, 72, is set to assume the role of the Prime Minister once again. At the same time, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, 68, is slated to become the country's President again.

"The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bilawal told reporters. He said former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority in Parliament to form government in the Centre.

