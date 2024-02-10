Rigged elections in Pakistan: What's next for the near-failed state?
Regardless of which party assumes power, Pakistan faces economic instability and challenges. Rapid and revolutionary changes are needed in the tax system, administration, subsidies, state-owned enterprises, military's economic footprint, and unproductive expenditures.
Uncertainty has swamped Pakistan as allegations of poll rigging overshadowed the country as it entered third day of counting of votes in its general elections 2024. So far, candidates backed by the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are leading the race, while their leader remains in jail. The Election Commission had barred the PTI leaders from using the party symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections so they had to contest on different symbols.