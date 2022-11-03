In an apparent “assassination" bid, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire at his rally in the Wazirabad district of Punjab province, his spokesman said on Thursday, wounding at least five. The shots were fired near the convoy of Imran Khan. Some of his supporters were also injured in allegedly an “assassination" bid at Imran Khan.

