In an apparent “assassination" bid, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire at his rally in the Wazirabad district of Punjab province, his spokesman said on Thursday, wounding at least five. The shots were fired near the convoy of Imran Khan. Some of his supporters were also injured in allegedly an “assassination" bid at Imran Khan.
In an apparent “assassination" bid, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire at his rally in the Wazirabad district of Punjab province, his spokesman said on Thursday, wounding at least five. The shots were fired near the convoy of Imran Khan. Some of his supporters were also injured in allegedly an “assassination" bid at Imran Khan.
His party official Asad Umar has confirmed that Imran Khan has received injuries in his foot after the gunman opened fire at the rally and was not seriously hurt. Imran Khan has been shifted to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
His party official Asad Umar has confirmed that Imran Khan has received injuries in his foot after the gunman opened fire at the rally and was not seriously hurt. Imran Khan has been shifted to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
The shots were fired in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. The alleged “assassination" bid happened when Imran Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
The shots were fired in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. The alleged “assassination" bid happened when Imran Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
Imran Khan was later seen with a bandage on his foot. Soon after the attack, Imran Khan was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.
Imran Khan was later seen with a bandage on his foot. Soon after the attack, Imran Khan was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the attack. A video of him covered in blood is being circulated on the social media.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the attack. A video of him covered in blood is being circulated on the social media.
The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.