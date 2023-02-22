Pakistan FDI plunges by 44% during first seven months of FY23
Pakistan has fetched FDI amounting to USD 683 million during July-Jan of FY23 as against USD 1.22 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), the SBP reported
Islamabad [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan constricted by 44 per cent during the first seven months of Fiscal Year 2023, Pakistan-based financial daily newspaper Business Recorder reported.
