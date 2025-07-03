‘Pakistan had only 30-45 seconds to react’: Shehbaz Sharif's aide on India's BrahMos attack during Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's aide Rana Sanaullah has said in an interview that Pakistan only had 30 or 45 seconds to decide if India's BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor was armed with a nuclear warhead.

Advertisement

In a clip from an interview, Rana Sanaullah is heard acknowledging the confusion within Pakistan’s political establishment caused by India’s actions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“When India fired BrahMos and it hit Nur Khan airbase, Pakistan’s military had 30 or 45 seconds to determine if it carried a nuclear warhead,” Rana Sanaullah said. He also underlined the risk of a nuclear war during the heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

“Having to decide on this in just 30 seconds created a dangerously rushed situation…people on this side could have misunderstood it, triggering the first nuclear weapon that could spark a global nuclear war," he said.

Advertisement

Speaking of Donald Trump's role in India-Pakistan conflict, Rana Sanaullah said there should be an independent evaluation of the US President's role. The video of Rana Sanaullah, shared on X by ‘Pakistan Untold’, is now going viral.

The relations between India and Pakistan worsened after the terror attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Two weeks later, the Navy, the Indian Army and the Air Force launched a joint operation on terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

India's counter-terror operations destroyed multiple camps of terror groups in Pakistan and PoK, leading to a tense military showdown that de-escalated on Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.