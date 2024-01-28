Pakistan High Commission says ‘issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, support staff’ for Islamabad visit
Pakistan High Commission has said that it has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team and the support staff for their travel to Islamabad
The Pakistan High Commission said on Saturday that it has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team and its support staff. The Indian Davis Cup team will be travelling to Islamabad in Pakistan for the world group play-off matches.
