The Pakistan High Commission said on Saturday that it has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team and its support staff. The Indian Davis Cup team will be travelling to Islamabad in Pakistan for the world group play-off matches.

The Davis Cup matches are scheduled to be held in Islamabad on February 3 and 4.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group-one playoff tie between Pakistan and India," the mission said.

