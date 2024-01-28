Hello User
Business News/ News / Pakistan High Commission says ‘issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, support staff’ for Islamabad visit

Pakistan High Commission says ‘issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, support staff’ for Islamabad visit

Pakistan High Commission has said that it has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team and the support staff for their travel to Islamabad

A file photo of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Pakistan High Commission said on Saturday that it has issued visas to the Indian Davis Cup team and its support staff. The Indian Davis Cup team will be travelling to Islamabad in Pakistan for the world group play-off matches.

The Davis Cup matches are scheduled to be held in Islamabad on February 3 and 4.

"Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued visas to Indian Davis Cup team, including the support staff, to play the Davis Cup World Group-one playoff tie between Pakistan and India," the mission said.

More details will be updated soon

