Pakistan hockey manager offloaded in Brazil after caught smoking during aircraft refueling

Pakistan’s hockey community is facing international embarrassment after former Olympian and current team manager, Anjum Saeed, was offloaded from a flight in Brazil for smoking on board while the aircraft was being refueled, as reported by PTI.

The incident occurred at Rio de Janeiro Airport as the senior national team was returning from the FIH Pro League in Argentina. International aviation safety protocols strictly prohibit smoking on stationary aircraft, particularly during refueling, due to the high risk of fire or explosion.

The Incident and Escalation Airline crew discovered Saeed smoking inside the plane during a transit stop. The situation reportedly escalated when Saeed and an unidentified player allegedly argued with security personnel after being confronted.

As a result, Saeed was barred from re-boarding the connecting flight to Dubai.

Disputed Claims Saeed, a celebrated former defender and midfielder who helped Pakistan win the 1994 World Cup and a 1992 Olympic bronze medal, has denied the allegations. Upon his return to Pakistan, he claimed he stayed behind in Dubai voluntarily for personal work.

However, sports officials have expressed skepticism regarding his explanation, noting that his absence coincided exactly with the reported security violation in Brazil.

Inquiry Ordered The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken a stern view of the incident, stating that it "does not reflect well on Pakistan sports."

An official said that the PSB has formally requested the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to conduct an independent inquiry, according to the PTI report.

The official said they had gathered their own information but wanted to see what the PHF would do now as it was a serious matter.

"Apparently the matter was escalated by Anjum and another player when the manager was confronted for smoking on the airplane as it refuelled," he said.

The controversy marks a bitter end to Pakistan's appearance in the FIH Pro League, where the team struggled to find form on the pitch.

Pakistan hockey players face financial woes Pakistan’s national hockey players are struggling because the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) owes them a lot of money. These unpaid debts include daily allowances for training camps and international tournaments in Bangladesh and the FIH Pro League, reported PTI.

Players are owed lakhs of rupees in back pay. Because the PHF is in a financial crisis, they have even stopped paying the monthly retainers (salaries) that some top players used to receive.

"Before we went for the FIH Pro League to Argentina we were assured all our dues would be cleared as the government had given the Hockey Federation enough funds. But even returning from this event our money remains outstanding," a national team player said.

"The total amount is in lakhs and we are not cricket players these daily allowance amounts mean a lot for us. Not all of us are lucky enough to even secure a contract to play in some foreign league and make some money," he said.

Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt noted that it is hard for players to commit to hockey as a career when they aren't being paid.

"Without financial security no sportsman can focus completely on his chosen career," he said.

"But when we play for the national team and attend camps and go for international events that is the income which allows to have financial security savings," Butt added.

Most athletes only continue playing because they have separate jobs with departmental teams that provide a steady income.

