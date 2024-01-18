Tensions have been simmering between Iran and Pakistan after Tehran launched airstrikes targeted the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters on Wednesday, allegedly killing two children, and Islamabad retaliating with early morning attacks this morning. Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iranian territory.

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad after attack on the "anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Balochistan. While US has condemned the airstrikes that "violated the sovereign borders" of neighbouring country, India launched a veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism.

IRAN ATTACKS PAKISTAN: 10 POINTS

1. Iran airstrikes came early Wednesday morning where the country claimed drone, missile attack on two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.

2. The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan's Balochistan where "one of the largest headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl was located.

3. Pakistan said two children were killed, while two others were injured in the airstrikes in Balochistan. Pakistan also condemned Iran's “unprovoked violation of its airspace" and warned of “consequences".

4. After the airstrikes, Pakistan has called upon the Iranian charge d'affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing its "strongest condemnation of this clear violation" of its sovereignty.

5. Pakistan has also recalled its ambassador and hasn't let the Iranian envoy, who was in Iran, to return to Islamabad.

6. Describing Iran's attack as "unprovoked violation of its airspace", Pakistan said the country "has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence".

7. Pakistan has suspended all upcoming high-level visits to Iran.

8. The United States has condemned Iran's recent strikes in Pakistan, Iraq and Syria. US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said Iran, in the past couple of days, has violated the sovereign borders of three of its neighbours.

9. "I think it is a little rich for at one - on one hand, Iran to be the leading funder of terrorism in the region, the leading funder of instability in the region; and on the other hand, claim that it needs to take this action - these actions to counter terrorism," the US said.

10. India, too, reacted to the Iran's attack on Pakistan, saying New Delhi has a complete zero tolerance for terrorism and understands the actions that countries take in their self-defence. "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," the MEA said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!