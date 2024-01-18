Pakistan, Iran launch airstrikes on each other's terrorist camps in huge cross-border confrontation | 10 points
Tensions rise between Iran and Pakistan after the two countries launch airstrikes on each other's targets
Tensions have been simmering between Iran and Pakistan after Tehran launched airstrikes targeted the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters on Wednesday, allegedly killing two children, and Islamabad retaliating with early morning attacks this morning. Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iranian territory.