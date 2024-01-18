Pakistan-Iran News LIVE Updates: A war between Pakistan and Iran is likely in the offing as the two countries have launched airstrikes on each other's territories, claiming to have hit terrorist hideouts. Stay tuned for Pakistan-Iran News LIVE Updates. While Iran conducted military strikes, targeting Jaish al-Adl militant group in Balochistan escalating tensions between the two countries, Pakistan undertook "precision military strikes" against “terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province. According to the reports, civilians have lost their lives in the developing tensions between the two countries. Stay with LiveMint for Pakistan-Iran News LIVE Updates.
Iran summons Islamabad's charge d'affaires after airstrikes
Iran has summoned Islamabad's charge d'affaires after Pakistan attacked terrorist hideouts on Iranian territory.
Pakistan PM to cut short Davos visit
As tensions have escalated between Pakistan and Iran after the airstrikes, Pakistan PM Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar has decided to cut short his visit to World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Pakistan-Iran airstrikes to escalate into war?
With the ongoing war between Hamas fighters from Gaza and Israel, fear of a full-fledged Middle eastern war has only been heightened with the recent skirmishes between Pakistan and Iran. Pakistan's comments after its retaliatory strikes signal a desire to keep the row contained, but analysts warned it could get out of hand.
Further, following the Red Sea attacks, the US has also launched airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Houthi rebels.
Pakistani airstrikes on Iran conducted by military: Report
A Pakistani intelligence official familiar with the developments told Reuters that the strikes were carried out by military aircraft. "Our forces have conducted strikes to target Baloch militants inside Iran," said the official in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.
"The targeted militants belong to BLF," the official added, referring to the Balochistan Liberation Front, which seeks independence for Pakistan's Balochistan province.
Pakistan's retaliatory strike kills 7 in Iran
Pakistan launched retaliatory airstrikes on Iran, killing at least 7 people
Pakistan and Iran diplomatic relations
The cross border attacks on Pakistan and Iran imperil diplomatic relations between the two neighbors, as Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.
The strikes in Sistan and Baluchestan province by Pakistan follow Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
What Pakistan said after launching airstrikes on Iran?
After launching missile attacks on Iran in an Intelligence-based operation-codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar", Pakistan said it will continue to take necessary steps to "preserve the safety and security of its people".
“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred," Pakistan said in a statement.
Iran demands 'immediate explanation' of Pak airstrikes
In its first statement after the Pakistan airstrikes, Iran has demanded an "immediate explanation" from Islamabad.
Conducted ‘precision military strikes’ against ‘terrorist hideouts’ in Iran: Pakistan
In its first official response, Pakistan has said that it conducted "precision military strikes" against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran on Thursday morning, killing at least six, including four children.
Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists," the statement said.
"However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," it added.
6, including 4 children, dead in Pakisatni airstrikes on Iran
At least four children have died after Pakistan Army launched airstrikes on the "terrorist hideouts" in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, a day after Iran launched similar missile attack in Balochistan, targeting Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.
