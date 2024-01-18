Pakistan-Iran News LIVE Updates: Iran summons Islamabad's charge d'affaires after airstrikes on its territory

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 12:50 PM IST

Pakistan-Iran News LIVE Updates: Pakistan has launched retaliatory missiles on Iran a day after Tehran targeted Jaish al-Adl terrorist group hideouts in the Pakistani territory, killing 2 children. Stay tuned for Pakistan Iran News LIVE Updates.