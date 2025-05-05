‘Pakistan ko kehna bhaijan’: Ajay Rai's ‘nimbu-mirchi on Rafale’ remark fumes BJP, others on social media

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Rai's remark about the Pahalgam terror attack, taking a “nimbu mirchi” jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has faced criticism on social media, mostly from BJP supporters.

During a press conference, Rai, who unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the past, slammed the government for not acting after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including tourists, on April 22.

Rai accused the Centre of “big talk and no action” against the perpetrators of the terror attack, the worst against civilians since 2000.

In the video, Rai displayed a white toy plane (Rafale) with lemon-chillies hanging on it.



“Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists – they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?” ANI news agency quoted Rai.

Rai's statement was also amplified by Pakistani news sites, triggering a rebuttal from the saffron camp.

“The Congress Party and its leaders are being disloyal to India and our people, and the Congress leaders are deliberately trying to defame and demoralise our brave armed forces. The deplorable statements by Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, from where Rahul Gandhi is MP, are most condemnable. Congress leaders are reprehensible, repeat offenders who are repeatedly dishonourably trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces. But the Congress party’s sinister ploy will not be successful,” BJP leader CR Kesavan said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Why is a continuous attack being made on the morale of armed forces? Congress party is not taking action because Pakistan ko kehna bhaijaan, sena ka karna apman, ye Congress ki bann chuki hai pehchan, Pakistan aur Congress do shareer aur bole ek hi zubaan.”

The remark also drew ire from people who took to social media to express their outrage. A user wrote: “Who will make fun of the Indian army and its weapons? Pakistan. But he is a senior Congress leader from Kashi doing the same.”

Another user added: “Did you mock after 26/11?”

A third user said: “Did you say Senior... sir, there is no seniority.”

Another said: “Shame on you.”



Ajay Rai Defends His Remarks



Rai on Sunday defended his controversial comment about lemons and chilies being tied to the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets, saying he merely highlighted what had already been documented and called on the government to take concrete steps against terrorism. “I showed the facts to the nation. When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to receive the Rafale jets, he tied lemons and chilies to them. There are photos and videos from that moment. I simply asked: when will the lemons and chilies be removed? When will Rafale be used effectively? When will there be real action against terrorism? Yesterday, I raised these questions... Congress has always stood with the government. The CWC has clearly said it supports any strong action taken by the government (in response to Pahalgam terror attack). But we are saying - stop misleading people and take action,” he said.



What is the Rafale Context? The senior Congress leader’s remarks come in the backdrop of India’s recent defence deal—a ₹63,000 crore agreement with France for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. Signed earlier this week, the deal aims to bolster India’s naval strike capabilities.

The Rafale deal became a political issue after the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, alleged irregularities in the deal with the French firm related to the purchase of 36 Rafale multirole fighter aircraft.