‘Pakistan ko kehna bhaijan’: Ajay Rai's ‘nimbu-mirchi on Rafale’ remark fumes BJP, others on social media

Another said: “Shame on you.”



Ajay Rai Defends His Remarks



Rai on Sunday defended his controversial comment about lemons and chilies being tied to the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets, saying he merely highlighted what had already been documented and called on the government to take concrete steps against terrorism. “I showed the facts to the nation. When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to receive the Rafale jets, he tied lemons and chilies to them. There are photos and videos from that moment. I simply asked: when will the lemons and chilies be removed? When will Rafale be used effectively? When will there be real action against terrorism? Yesterday, I raised these questions... Congress has always stood with the government. The CWC has clearly said it supports any strong action taken by the government (in response to Pahalgam terror attack). But we are saying - stop misleading people and take action,” he said.

