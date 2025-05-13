Pakistan makes BIG admission for first time: 11 soldiers killed in India’s Operation Sindoor strikes

In a major admission for the first time, Pakistan has admitted that the Indian strikes during the four-day escalation between the two countries resulted in the deaths of four of its military personnel. As many as 78 personnel from the Pakistani Army and its Air Force were also injured in India's miliary operation under Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the killing of 26 persons – mostly tourists, one Nepal citizen and one pony ride operator – in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by at least four terrorists.

Accusing Pakistan of backing the “terrorists” it said were responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack – a charge Islamabad has denied – India on May 7 carried out strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and PoK, targeting terror infrastructure and killing at least a hundred terrorists.

Pakistan, too, attempted to breach the Indian air defence system with hundreds of drone strikes at multiple locations in J&K, Punjab and Rajasthan but failed. India retaliated, hitting Pakistan where it hurt – it's military airbases.

Dejected, Pakistan DGMO called its Indian counterpart and a “bilateral agreement” was reached to stop all military action.