Pakistan news: Ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case. Details here
The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets.
