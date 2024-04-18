Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's Army Chief General Asim Munir of being directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife, Bushra Bibi .

Bushra Bibi, 49, has been convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of an illegal marriage with Khan, 71. Currently, she is detained at their Bani Gala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad, newswire PTI reported.

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf, made allegations against the army chief during a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, according to a post uploaded on Khan's official X account.

“General Asim Munir is directly involved in the sentence awarded to my wife," Khan said, adding that the judge who convicted her said that he was forced to make the decision.

“If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will expose his unconstitutional and illegal steps," he threatened.

Khan said there was a law of the jungle in the country and all was being done by the “king of the jungle". “If the king of the jungle wants, all the cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days," he alleged.

Khan has been lodged at Adiala Jail since August of the previous year, while Bushra Bibi has been confined to Khan's Bani Gala residence, which has been converted into a sub-jail. She was sentenced in February in the case related to an 'un-Islamic nikah'.

Earlier this month, during a corruption case hearing at Adiala Jail, Khan informed the judge of an alleged attempt to poison his wife. He claimed that she exhibited skin and tongue marks as side effects of the alleged poisoning.

However, Bushra Bibi's personal physician conducted a medical examination and confirmed that she had not been exposed to any poisonous substance.

(With inputs from PTI)

