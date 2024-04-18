‘If anything happens to my wife, I'll..’, Imran Khan alleges Pak Army Chief's direct involvement in wife's imprisonment
Imran Khan accuses Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir of being directly responsible for his wife's imprisonment, claiming unfair sentencing and threats in a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail.
Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's Army Chief General Asim Munir of being directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife, Bushra Bibi.
