Pakistan PM Sharif urges UN chief Guterres to intervene as it fears ‘military action by India’ in next 24 hours

Jittery amid fears that India might launch a “military action” on Pakistan following the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, J&K, that left 26 dead, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reached out to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging immediate intervention.

The urge for UN intervention has come as Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, issued a statement claiming that Pakistan has “credible intelligence” suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.

The fears have emerged from the decisive actions India has taken against Pakistan after the attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Shehbaz Sharif dials UN chief Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, April 29, held a telephonic conversation with UN chief and pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to X after speaking with Antonio Guterres, Shehbaz Sharif “condemned” terrorism but asserted Pakistan's “commitment to peace”, while highlighting that Islamabad will “defend its sovereignty if challenged.”

Shehbaz Sharif said, “Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident...Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged.”

‘India’s military action in 24-36 hours': Pakistan minister's BIG claim Pakistani minister Attaullah Tarar cited “credible intelligence” and claimed India was planning a military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours. He also warned India of “catastrophic consequences” if New Delhi confronts Pakistan with a military action.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” the Pakistani minister said.

He further added that Pakistan itself has been a “victim of terrorism” and understands the pain. Also Read | Govt bans 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels including Dawn, GeoTV and Samaa TV

The post added, "Indian self-assumed hubris role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected. Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism itself and truly understands the pain of this scourge. We have always condemned it in all its forms and manifestations anywhere in the world."