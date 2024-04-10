Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif targets India in a cryptic post on Eid wishes: ‘Palestinian, Kashmiri brothers who are…'
In a veiled attack on India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned Kashmir in his recent post on Eid celebrations. Pakistan PM urged Muslims to remember ‘Palestinian and Kashmiri who are facing atrocities’, wrote Shehbaz Sharif on X.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended wishes to the people of his country on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. In a cryptic post on Eid, Pakistan's PM also made a veiled attack on India and Israel and urged “Muslims around the world to remember Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters".