Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif targets India in a cryptic post on Eid wishes: ‘Palestinian, Kashmiri brothers who are…'
BackBack

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif targets India in a cryptic post on Eid wishes: ‘Palestinian, Kashmiri brothers who are…'

Livemint

In a veiled attack on India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned Kashmir in his recent post on Eid celebrations. Pakistan PM urged Muslims to remember ‘Palestinian and Kashmiri who are facing atrocities’, wrote Shehbaz Sharif on X.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended wishes for Eid celebrations. (AFP)Premium
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended wishes for Eid celebrations. (AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended wishes to the people of his country on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. In a cryptic post on Eid, Pakistan's PM also made a veiled attack on India and Israel and urged “Muslims around the world to remember Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters".

"I also urge Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties.

May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world," he wrote on X. While extending wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sharif expressed his felicitations to the entire Muslim community. 

As he mentioned the importance of spreading joy and sharing blessings with the “less fortunate", the next sentence in the post was about Kashmiris, who according to Pakistan's PM are “facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces."

A few days back, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two sides discussed the tense situation between India and Pakistan along with other issues of “mutual interest".

According to a joint statement released after the meeting between Sharif and Salman, "The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region," read a joint statement on the meeting between Sharif and Salman.

This was Sharif's first overseas visit after winning elections in February. While meeting Pakistan PM, the Saudi Crown Prince "reviewed historical relations, bilateral cooperation, and opportunities for further development across various sectors, in addition to discussing regional and international developments," posted Saudi Arabia's foreign office's social media handle.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App