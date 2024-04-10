In a veiled attack on India, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned Kashmir in his recent post on Eid celebrations. Pakistan PM urged Muslims to remember ‘Palestinian and Kashmiri who are facing atrocities’, wrote Shehbaz Sharif on X.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended wishes to the people of his country on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. In a cryptic post on Eid, Pakistan's PM also made a veiled attack on India and Israel and urged “Muslims around the world to remember Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I also urge Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties.

May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world," he wrote on X. While extending wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sharif expressed his felicitations to the entire Muslim community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As he mentioned the importance of spreading joy and sharing blessings with the “less fortunate", the next sentence in the post was about Kashmiris, who according to Pakistan's PM are “facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces."

A few days back, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two sides discussed the tense situation between India and Pakistan along with other issues of “mutual interest".

According to a joint statement released after the meeting between Sharif and Salman, "The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region," read a joint statement on the meeting between Sharif and Salman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was Sharif's first overseas visit after winning elections in February. While meeting Pakistan PM, the Saudi Crown Prince "reviewed historical relations, bilateral cooperation, and opportunities for further development across various sectors, in addition to discussing regional and international developments," posted Saudi Arabia's foreign office's social media handle.

