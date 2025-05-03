Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.