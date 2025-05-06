Pakistan rebuked at UNSC over Pahalgam attack; members reject ‘false flag’ narrative, call missile tests escalatory

Taking a tough stand on Pakistan in a closed-door session on Kashmir, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members on Monday, May 5, rebuked Pakistan over its “false flag” claims following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it raised concerns about the deliberate targeting of tourists ‘based on their religion’, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam and emphasising the need for accountability, the UNSC members expressed concerns over the recent missile tests and nuclear rhetoric by Pakistan, saying they were escalatory factors in deteriorating relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session…They refused to accept the “false flag” narrative and asked whether LeT was likely to be involved. There was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability.” they said.

They further mentioned that some members “brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith."

"Many members expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the situation also failed,” they said, adding that Islamabad has been “advised” by the UNSC members to “sort out the issues bilaterally with India.”