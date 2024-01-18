Pakistan retaliates, attacks Baluch separatist camps in Iran, day after warning ‘consequences’ | Video
Pakistan has retaliated a day after it warned of ‘consequences’ following Iranian attack on terrorist headquarters in Balochistan
Islamabad has launched airstrikes in the neighbouring Iran, retaliating to the Iranian airstrikes on two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group inside Pakistani territory on Wednesday. According to the local reports, Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iran, allegedly killing four children and three women. In its first response, Pakistan has confirmed that it carried out “military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in Iran.
According to the reports, several explosions were heard early Thursday in Iran's restive southeastern region. "Several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan," the official IRNA news agency said, quoting an official in Sistan-Baluchistan province where the city is located.
Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy -- currently in Iran -- from returning to the country.
Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage.
