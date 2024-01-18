Islamabad has launched airstrikes in the neighbouring Iran, retaliating to the Iranian airstrikes on two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group inside Pakistani territory on Wednesday. According to the local reports, Pakistan Air Force has conducted airstrikes on Baluch separatist camps inside Iran, allegedly killing four children and three women. In its first response, Pakistan has confirmed that it carried out “military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement, Pakistan said it “undertook a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-O-Baluchistan province of Iran." Pakistan also said that it fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran while confirming that a number of terrorists have been killed in the intelligence-based operation codenamed “Marg Bar Sarmachar".

It said, “Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves “Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran". Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars. This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred."

There has been no immediate acknowledgment of the strikes from the Iranian authorities.

The airstrikes by Pakistani Army came a day after Iran claimed that it targeted Jaish al-Adl terrorist headquarter in Balochistan, that allegedly claimed lives of two children and wounded two others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, several explosions were heard early Thursday in Iran's restive southeastern region. "Several explosions have been heard in several areas around the city of Saravan," the official IRNA news agency said, quoting an official in Sistan-Baluchistan province where the city is located.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy -- currently in Iran -- from returning to the country.

Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

