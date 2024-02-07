Ahead of Pakistan elections, 22 killed, several injured in blasts outside candidate's offices in Balochistan
At least twelve people were killed and several injured in a blast outside a political party's office in Balochistan, Pakistan.
A day ahead of the Pakistan General Elections, two blasts took place near electoral candidates' offices in Pakistan's Balochistan, local officials said on Wednesday as reported by Reuters. As per the report, the blast has killed 22 people and has also raised concerns over security in the lead up to Thursday's polls.