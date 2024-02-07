A day ahead of the Pakistan General Elections, two blasts took place near electoral candidates' offices in Pakistan's Balochistan, local officials said on Wednesday as reported by Reuters . As per the report, the blast has killed 22 people and has also raised concerns over security in the lead up to Thursday's polls.

Pakistan goes to the polls amid rising militant attacks in recent months and the jailing of Imran Khan, the winner of the last national election, who has been dominating the headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country. The bombing came despite tens of thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were stationed around Pakistan to maintain order in the wake of a recent spike in militant strikes, particularly in Balochistan.

"The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district, killing eight people," Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan said as quoted by Reuters.

View Full Image Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo)

As per reports, the first blast happened at the Pishin district office of an independent candidate for election which left 12 people dead. According to the province's information minister, the second explosion in Qilla Saifullah, a town near the Afghan border, detonated near an office of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI), a religious party that has previously been the target of militant attacks.

The nation with a population of nearly 250 million people is set to vote to elect a national government and members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. As many as 44 political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats that are up for grabs in the national assembly, or the lower house of parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.

