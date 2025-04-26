Pakistan takes ‘emergency’ steps to secure drugs after India trade halt post Pahalgam terror attack: Report

In the wake of India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has retaliated by halting all trade with New Delhi. This abrupt cessation has prompted Pakistani health authorities to initiate “emergency preparedness” measures to safeguard pharmaceutical supplies, as the country relies on India for 30–40% of its pharmaceutical raw materials, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and advanced therapeutic products.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has confirmed that contingency plans are in place, though no formal notification has yet been issued regarding the ban’s impact on the pharmaceutical sector. DRAP officials stated that preparations for such disruptions began after the 2019 crisis, and they are now actively seeking alternative sources from China, Russia, and several European nations in order to maintain the supply of essential medicines, such as anti-rabies vaccines, anti-snake venom, cancer therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.

Despite these efforts, industry insiders and health experts warn of significant challenges ahead if immediate action is not taken. The Ministry of Health has yet to receive an official directive clarifying the status of pharmaceutical imports, and there are growing fears of critical shortages within the sector. The situation is further complicated by a thriving black market, where unregistered and unapproved medicines-often of Indian origin-are smuggled into Pakistan via Afghanistan, Iran, Dubai, and across the eastern border. While these illicit channels fill gaps left by legal imports, they provide no assurance of quality or reliability.

In response, a delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has appealed to authorities in Islamabad for an exemption from the trade ban, arguing that many life-saving products depend exclusively on Indian raw materials. The PPMA has also approached the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), urging that pharmaceutical and health-related trade be excluded from the ban to protect patients’ lives.

