Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to lead power show today: Islamabad govt blocks roads ahead of Imran Khan’s party rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan's party, is set to lead power show today. Islamabad authorities will block internal and external routes of the capital city ahead of PTI's rally, ARY News reported.

Published8 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM IST
PTI rally today: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad.
PTI rally today: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad.(AFP)

Pakistan's Islamabad administration will block internal and external routes of the capital city by midnight on Saturday and Sunday ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering on September 8, ARY News reported, citing sources.

ARY News reported that the police could also arrest PTI leaders and local activists throughout the district.

ARY News quoted its sources privy to the development and said that the police increased patrolling and put all police stations on high alert. The law enforcers are also cracking down on motorcyclists, according to police sources.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued an advisory to its ticket holders and assembly members, directing the members of national assembly and members of parliament to arrive with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers on September 8 power show in Sangjani area of Islamabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per the directive, members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad. Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are expected to bring additional workers to the event, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee instructed the attendees to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamabad district administration changed the venue for Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's upcoming rally on September 8, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC on Friday, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of the city, as per ARY News report.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location and vowed that the rally would proceed as scheduled. Mughal said that the government's actions showed their fear of PTI's public influence and that no force can obstruct the party's power show.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to lead power show today: Islamabad govt blocks roads ahead of Imran Khan’s party rally

