In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber targeted a political rally of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur district, Pakistan, that killed at least 44 and left nearly 200 people wounded. The rally was being held in the town of Khar, a former stronghold of militants in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
“The tent had collapsed on one side, trapping people who were desperately attempting to escape," said Abdullah Khan, who tried to help the victims, reported AFP. "There was utter confusion, with human flesh, limbs, and body parts scattered throughout the area, alongside lifeless bodies," he added.
The Bajur district, located near the Afghan border, was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, who were closely allied with Afghanistan's Taliban government. However, the Pakistani Army drove the militants out of the area. JUI-F generally supports regional Islamists, reported Hindustan Times.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast on July 30 on social media platform X, he offered condolences to the victims and vowed to punish those responsible.
According to Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, the Emirate of Islamia condemned the blast that occurred at a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam program in Bajaur Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement was made on the social media platform X. “Such crimes cannot be justified in any way." Zabiullah added.
"Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings." said Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident. Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said that it was aimed at spreading chaos in the country, reported Geo News.
Supporters of hardline Pakistani cleric and political party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman were meeting in Bajur in a hall close to a market outside the district capital. Party officials said Rehman was not at the rally but organisers added tents because so many supporters showed up, and party volunteers with batons were helping control the crowd.
Authorities were announcing the arrival of Abdul Rasheed, a leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives vest close to the stage where several senior party leaders were sitting. The attack is being considered one of Pakistan's bloodiest in recent years.
Initial investigations suggest the Islamic State group, which operates in Afghanistan and opposes the Afghan Taliban, could be behind the attack. The Pakistan Taliban (TTP), on the other hand, denied involvement and condemned the violence, suggesting the bombing aimed to incite conflict among Islamists reported Associated Press.