In a tragic incident, a suicide bomber targeted a political rally of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur district, Pakistan, that killed at least 44 and left nearly 200 people wounded. The rally was being held in the town of Khar, a former stronghold of militants in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The explosion occurred as hundreds of supporters of the JUI-F party, led by an influential firebrand cleric, had gathered under a canopy for the event. The attack caused chaos and destruction, with the tent collapsing on one side and trapping people who were desperately trying to escape. Several videos of the explosion surfaced online, capturing the horrific moment when the blast occurred. The footage depicted a large gathering, purportedly listening to an address by a party leader just before the explosion. In a tweet, filmmaker Shailendra Pandey posted a video of the incident and mentioned that at least 35 people were killed and 200 others injured in a suicide blast that targeted JUI-F workers in Bajaur, Pakistan.

“The tent had collapsed on one side, trapping people who were desperately attempting to escape," said Abdullah Khan, who tried to help the victims, reported AFP. "There was utter confusion, with human flesh, limbs, and body parts scattered throughout the area, alongside lifeless bodies," he added.

The Bajur district, located near the Afghan border, was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, who were closely allied with Afghanistan's Taliban government. However, the Pakistani Army drove the militants out of the area. JUI-F generally supports regional Islamists, reported Hindustan Times.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast on July 30 on social media platform X, he offered condolences to the victims and vowed to punish those responsible.