Pakistan train hijack: China extends help to strengthen security - What’s at stake for Beijing?

With As Pakistan security forces continued to battle Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) for a second day on Wednesday after hijacking of the a train, the Jaffar Express, in Balochistan, China extended help, expressing readiness to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Islamabad.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said while replying to a question on the train hijacking by the BLA.

The spokesperson added, "China stands ready to strengthen counterterrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable.”

The Jaffar Express, carrying some 400 passengers in nine coaches, was going from Quetta to Peshawar when militants derailed it using explosives and hijacked it, spraying bullets. At least 50 hostages have died, according to the militants.

Why Pakistan train hijack matters to China? The train hijack is a major concern for Beijing, which has repeatedly raised security fears over its personnel working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has made significant investments in the 3,000-kilometer long CPEC; it is estimated at $65 billion, offering Beijing cheaper and faster routes to Middle East markets and influence in South Asia.

The Baloch militants has not just fought Pakistani security personnel, demanding independence for Balochistan but also carried out a number of attacks on the Chinese personnel who have been working on the CPEC projects which connects Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province.

The resource-rich Balochistan has natural gas, coal, copper, and other valuable minerals and the BLA has alleged exploitation of the rich natural resources of the province by China which had earlier promised jobs and economic growth through this project.

According to a report, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement, said the project had displaced entire villages for infrastructure projects like Gwadar Port.

In view of the numerous attacks on the Chinese officials working on CPEC, Beijing has also been pressing Pakistan to step up security to protect its nationals and also to allow the PLA, its armed forced, to provide security for them.

Reports suggest Pakistan was hesitant to accept China’s proposal, fearing domestic political backlash over allowing Chinese security personnel on its soil. The recent hijacking of a Pakistan train carrying hundreds could give China another opportunity to strengthen its foothold in the province.

