Pakistan transit curbs force Indian exporters to reroute Afghanistan exports through Dubai

New Delhi: India's exports to Afghanistan are increasingly going through Dubai as Pakistan's closure of the Wagah-Attari transit route has forced exporters to find new ways to operate. This situation distorts the official trade data between the two countries and obscures the true extent of commercial ties, according to persons familiar with the matter.
Commerce ministry data show India's exports to Afghanistan dropped 45.8% to ₹2,239.11 crore in fiscal 2026, down from ₹4,129.04 crore in fiscal 2022. At the same time, imports rose 53.4% to ₹5,837.49 crore. This change has turned a trade surplus of ₹323.03 crore into a deficit of ₹3,598.38 crore, while total bilateral trade has remained around ₹8,000 crore.
Rice, including basmati, highlights the disconnect. Exports fell from ₹108.92 crore in fiscal 2021 to nearly zero by fiscal 2023. They partially recovered to ₹23.93 crore in fiscal 2026, but this is still 78% below pre-disruption levels. "The volume has not declined. Rice exporters are sending consignments to traders in Dubai, who then export them to Afghanistan. That's why these shipments do not show up in the export data," said Vijay Setia, a basmati rice exporter from Haryana.