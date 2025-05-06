Pakistan violates ceasefire for 12th consecutive night, Indian Army responds

Pakistan yet again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).