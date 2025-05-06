Subscribe

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 12th consecutive night, Indian Army responds

Livemint
Updated6 May 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Pakistan yet again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

This is a developing story, more details are being updated

 
First Published:6 May 2025, 07:13 AM IST
