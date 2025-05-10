BREAKING | Pakistan violating 'bilateral understanding', says Vikram Misri as blasts tear through multiple areas of J&K

India-Pakistan Conflict: As blasts rocked multiple cities in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and blackouts spread across Rajasthan and Punjab, Indian government that Pakistan has violated the “bilateral understanding” reached earlier in the afternoon to immediately halt all firing and military action on land, at sea, and in the air.

Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said, “An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan."

"The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion." Misri added.

This came hours after India announced the understanding following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full scale war.

Advertisement

The sources said firing from the Pakistani side was reported in Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir. drones were also seen in the Pir Panjal area.

Read More

Defence sources said drones came in and firing occurred earlier, but "no firing is happening along the Line of Control now".

The decision to stop military action by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the United States after which "India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

Top government sources, however, clearly said that the outcome was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues." Advertisement

In a short announcement after Trump's remarks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today," Misri told the media at around 6 pm.