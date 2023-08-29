Pakistan: WHO extends travel bans for three months due to ongoing risk of polio outbreak1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:57 AM IST
WHO extends travel bans on Pakistan for 3 months due to ongoing risk of polio outbreak. This decision was made during a meeting of the World Health Organisation-convened Emergency Committee for the 2005 International Health Regulations
The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to extend travel restrictions on Pakistan for an additional three months due to the ongoing risk of a polio outbreak, as reported by ARY News.
