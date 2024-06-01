Pakistan-China air cargo route: New route links Guizhou with Karachi ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif's Beijing visit
A new air cargo route connecting Guizhou in China with Karachi in Pakistan has been inaugurated to boost trade ties between the two countries. The route will operate three times a week, carrying various goods and marking the first direct connection between Guizhou and Pakistan.
A new air cargo route has been launched between Pakistan and China to further enhance trade ties between the two all-weather allies, ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Beijing next week.