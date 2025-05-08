Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas terror group, using cheap rockets: Defence sources amid attack on Jammu

India-Pakistan Conflict: Pakistan on Thursday fired eight missiles aimed at Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all of which were successfully intercepted, according to defence sources quoted by ANI. The Pakistani Army was described by these sources as behaving like the Hamas terror group, employing cheap rockets in its attacks. Last month, the ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistani Army is behaving like Hamas terror group and using cheap rockets,” news agency PTI quoted defence sources as saying.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sectors in Jammu, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

Explosions were heard as the Indian air defence system intercepted Pakistani drones at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Jalandhar, Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian air defence guns fired back.

The missile strikes come amid a series of cross-border hostilities that have heightened security concerns in the region. The Indian defence establishment has described Pakistan’s tactics as reminiscent of those employed by the Hamas terror group, citing the use of “cheap rockets” in the attacks.

This recent wave of attacks follows India’s retaliatory missile strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting bases of militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These strikes were launched in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasise that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today, is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

Vikram Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters.