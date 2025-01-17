Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Friday were convicted in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case, The Dawn has reported. According to the report, the PTI founder Khan has been sentenced to 14 year jail and seven years in prison wife Bushra.

Khan's first statement after conviction After he was convicted, Khan told reporters inside the court room that would not "make any deal" with authorities, AFP reported. "I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief," Khan told reporters.

Bushra Bibi's spokesperson Mashal Yousafzai said that Khan's wife was “arrested from the court premises." In the case, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had pleaded not guilty.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Imran Khan claims he was given chance to leave country on exile

What are the charges against Imran Khan and wife Bushra? The former cricket star, 72, had been indicted on charges that he and his wife were gifted land by a real estate developer during his premiership from 2018 to 2022 in exchange for illegal favours.

Also Read | CT 2025: PCB earmarks dirt cheap ticket prices in Pakistan

The verdict is the biggest setback for Khan and his party since a surprisingly good showing in the 2024 general election when its candidates - who were forced to contest as independents - won the most seats, but fell short of the majority needed to form a government.

Imran Khan convicted: Here's how social media has reacted One user on X wrote, “His only crime was that he wanted to educate the younger generation about the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad.”

Another added, “Today's sentence will be a curse on the faces of Nawaz and Zardari that the captain honored 14 years of imprisonment instead of a deal and relaxation. He did not compromise his conscience and principles even an inch.”

“The sentence in the Al-Qadir case is a medal for Imran Khan's no-deal and no-delay policy. Imran Khan has proven that he is a real fighter, but the mockery that has been made of this justice system and the black mark that has been put on the face of the judiciary will never be erased”

“If there’s one leader we can trust with transparency, it’s Imran Khan. Don’t let the lies fool you!”

“If @ImranKhanPTI can be convicted for corruption then nobody is safe in Pakistan.”