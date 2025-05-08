Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer - Video

Indian air defence forces intercepted Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Loud explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky during the interception.

All government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan-including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer-have been closed until further notice. This decision follows reports of a coordinated barrage of artillery fire, drone strikes, and missile attacks launched by Pakistan on multiple locations across India. Additionally, ceasefire violations have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC).

In Jammu, approximately a dozen sites, including the civil airport and an airstrip, came under attack from Pakistani artillery, drones, and missiles. Security agencies confirmed that eight missiles were fired from Pakistan targeting the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, Akhnoor, and surrounding areas. Fortunately, all incoming threats were successfully intercepted by India’s S-400 air defence system.

In Punjab, a blackout was imposed in the Pathankot and Amritsar districts after reports of loud noises near the Pathankot airbase. There were also reports of artillery shelling in Kupwara and Udhampur, as well as attacks aimed at the Pathankot airbase and nearby areas.

These heightened tensions come in the wake of Indian armed forces conducting missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes targeted key militant strongholds, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s facility in Muridke, as retaliation for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The ongoing hostilities have prompted heightened security measures across the affected regions, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols. Government officials have assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.