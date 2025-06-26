Pakistani goods worth ₹9 crore seized under ‘Op Deep Manifest’; DRI says items 'falsely declared as UAE-origin’

In a major crackdown on illegal imports, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of goods of Pakistan origin, valued at approximately ₹9 crore, under the ongoing Operation Deep Manifest. The consignment was falsely declared as being of UAE origin to circumvent India’s ban on Pakistani imports.

The DRI confirmed that one individual—a partner of an importing firm—was arrested on 26 June 2025, as part of the operation which aims to curb violations of India's import policy in light of heightened national security concerns.

Illegal Imports Post Pahalgam Terror Attack Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, the Government of India imposed a complete ban, effective 2 May 2025, on the direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating from Pakistan.

This ban replaced the earlier measure of levying 200% customs duty on such imports.

Despite this ban, certain importers have allegedly attempted to bypass restrictions by mis-declaring the country of origin and manipulating shipping documents.

DRI’s investigation revealed a sophisticated modus operandi involving transshipment of goods via Dubai, where Pakistani goods were re-routed through the Jebel Ali Port before entering Indian ports, mainly Nhava Sheva.

Falsely Declared as UAE-Origin, But Traced Back to Karachi In two significant seizures at Nhava Sheva port, the consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin. However, as DRI uncovered, these goods were originally shipped from Karachi, Pakistan, to Dubai, before being loaded onto different containers destined for India.

“The consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin, masking their Pakistani origin,” the DRI noted.

“Cargo movement trails from Karachi port, with transshipments at Jebel Ali port, en route to India, were established through document analysis and on-ground verification.” DRI informed in an official statement.

Money Trails, Foreign Nationals, and Financial Links The DRI investigation further revealed financial linkages with Pakistani entities and a network involving Pakistani and UAE nationals orchestrating the shipments.

“The entire modus operandi was orchestrated through a complex web of transactions aimed at obscuring the true origin of the goods—namely Pakistan,” the DRI said.

DRI confirmed that money transfers and financial flows linked to Pakistani businesses were traced during the operation, raising concerns of illicit financial activity through trade routes.

Operation Deep Manifest DRI launched Operation Deep Manifest as part of an enhanced strategy to protect India’s economic and national security, especially in the context of ongoing threats and the earlier Operation Sindoor.

The agency said it had intensified intelligence gathering and employed data analytics to detect and target high-risk shipments, especially of Pakistani goods.

“Operation Deep Manifest exemplifies DRI’s steadfast commitment to upholding Government’s policy, customs and other relevant laws; safeguarding the national and economic security of the country; and preventing the misuse of trade channels for import of Pakistani-origin goods,” the agency added.