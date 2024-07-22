Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai. Here's why

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had dismissed former manager Salman Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Monday citing Dubai police sources. He has been arrested over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahat’s former manager had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities, according to Geo News sources.

Reportedly, Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier, following a dispute. Both Rahat and Ahmed had filed cases against each other.

