Business News/ News / Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai. Here's why

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai. Here's why

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had dismissed former manager Salman Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute.

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Monday citing Dubai police sources. He has been arrested over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed, the report said.

Rahat’s former manager had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities, according to Geo News sources.

Reportedly, Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier, following a dispute. Both Rahat and Ahmed had filed cases against each other.

