Pakistani TikTok star Sumeera Rajput found dead, daughter says 'poisoned' for refusing marriage proposal

ReadPakistani TikToker Sumera Rajput was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh’s Ghotki district. The deceased's 15-year-old daughter has alleged that her mother was murdered by individuals who had long been pressuring her into a forced marriage. She claimed that her mother was given poisonous tablets, which led to her death, Geo News reported.

Two people have been taken into custody, but no FIR has been registered in the case so far. Police told Geo News that they are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Rajput, who had more than 58,000 followers and over a million likes on TikTok, is the latest victim in a string of targeted attacks on female influencers in Pakistan.

Just last month, 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad.

Who killed Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousuf? Teen shot dead for rejecting suspect's 'offers of friendship'

Her alleged killer, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, had reportedly been harassing her for some time before the incident. The case triggered widespread anger online, with #JusticeForSanaYousaf trending on platforms like Instagram and X.

Who was Sana Yousaf? Born on June 2, 2008 in Upper Chitral, a remote region in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sana belonged to a family of activists. Her father is a well-known local campaigner. Sana built a strong social media presence by blending Chitrali folk music, traditional dress, and dance with outspoken support for girls’ education and women’s rights.

She gained a large following on TikTok and Instagram, crossing half a million followers. Though still in her first year of medical school, Sana’s content was seen as a challenge to conventional norms. Her personality led to comparisons with actress Hania Aamir.

A Worrying Pattern of Violence Against Influencers Sumera and Sana's death is part of a disturbing trend. In January, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was allegedly murdered in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for refusing to quit TikTok. According to ARY News, both men were arrested and confessed.

In 2016, social media personality Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother in a case that sparked international outrage and a national debate on women’s rights in Pakistan.