Pakistan's attack on multiple cities foiled by Armed forces: Is Jammu airport safe? All you need to know in 5 points

India-Pakistan conflict: On Thursday, late in the evening, Pakistan fired missiles and drones at military sites into Jammu and other states. Heavy shelling was reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir. The town of Uri is just over 3 kilometres from the Line of Control and over 100 kilometers from Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir.

Advertisement

Eight missiles were fired from Pakistan towards Kashmir, an Indian defense personnel said, adding that they were all “intercepted and blocked by Air Defense Units.” The attacks were directed at the towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia.

Officials have confirmed that Jammu Airport remains unaffected despite the Pakistan attack.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on high alert with heightened security measures across the city, night patrolling in place, and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) instructed to neutralise any suspicious activity.

Military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, located near the International Boundary in Jammu & Kashmir, were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. The Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, with no losses reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas and using cheap rockets: Defence sources

Read More

In the latest of the developments that occurs from Pakistan's attack on Indian states, two Pakistani drones were shot down by Indian Army Air Defence Units in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said defence sources.

These attacks by Pakistan followed India’s retaliatory missile strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under “Operation Sindoor,” targeting militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in locations such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Kotli.