Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan arrest: PM Shehbaz Sharif set to dissolve Parliament, National assembly on August 92 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced plans to dissolve parliament ahead of the end of his term, potentially delaying elections until next year. The move comes shortly after former leader Imran Khan was imprisoned on graft charges.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is set to dissolve parliament a few days before his term ends this week, following the imprisonment of popular former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.
