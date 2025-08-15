Pakistan monsoon fury: MI-17 helicopter carrying relief goods crashes, five crew on board killed

Pakistan: A helicopter crashed during a rescue mission in monsoon-hit northern Pakistan Friday, killing five crew on board, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said in a statement.

"An MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed in the Pandiyali area of Mohmand district due to bad weather," Ali Amin Gandapur said in a statement. "Five crew members, including two pilots, were killed."